Hazel Ruth Stringer Bare, 103 of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living.
Hazel was born on September 8, 1917 in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late Grover and Effie Sheets Stringer. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Fields Bare, son, Ralph Bare and granddaughter Lindsay Perkins, two brothers, Bill and Vaughn Stringer and two sisters, Cathleen Perkins and Georgia Faye Bare.
Mrs. Bare was a member of Orion Baptist Church, a member of the Peak Creek Ruritan Club and also volunteered at Ashe Memorial Hospital for over 25 years. Hazel enjoyed reading even up until the time of her passing. She also loved gardening and working in her flowers.
Mrs. Bare is survived by one daughter, Kay Perkins of Jefferson; daughter-in-law, Edith McNeill Bare of Laurel Springs; one sister, Sarah Long of Jefferson; one brother, Eddie Little of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Scott Bare and wife, Shana of Creedmoor and Travis Perkins and wife, Kendra of Jefferson; four great-grandchildren, Justin Bare, Alex Bare, John Fields Perkins and Annie Claire Perkins; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services were held May 8, 2020 at Orion Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 pm by the Rev. Lawrence Goodman. Mrs. Bare lay in state on Saturday from 12:00-2:00pm at Badger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Orion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Joey McClure, PO Box 1345 in Jefferson, NC 28640.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with Mrs. Bare’s arrangements.
