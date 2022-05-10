WEST JEFFERSON — Senior citizens are encouraged to attend the upcoming health fair at Generations Senior Center on Wednesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The West Jefferson’s Lions Club vision and hearing van will be on site to give free screenings and there will be door prizes to win for those that enter.

Some of the topics that will be discussed at the health fair include home health care, SHIIP Program, fall prevention Appalachian Senior Programs and much more.

If you have questions or would like more information on this year’s health fair, please call Generations Ashe Senior Center at (336) 246-4347 or email them at seniorcenter@generationsashe.org.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.