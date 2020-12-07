Mrs. Helen Church Bare, 90, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Burial will be in the Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in a private service. The family requests no food and no visitors at the home. She was born in Watauga County on August 12, 1930 to Jack and Dolly Smith Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Bare (Thomas A. Zang, Jr.), of Raleigh, two sisters Hattie C. Jordan, and Hollie C. Greene, of Deep Gap and by one sister-in-law Hazel P. Bare of Crumpler; several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband of 69 years, Burrell Bare, son, Gwyn Bare, and her brother Carl Church.
After her marriage in 1947 she and her husband farmed their land until a year before his death. She had raised a garden every year until this past summer. An original member of the Farmers Market she was well known for her quality produce especially the cornfield beans and large tomatoes. A prolific quilter, she pieced and quilted many beautiful quilts by hand. Helen was a devoted wife and mother, a good neighbor and a friend to all that knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. A memorial service to celebrate Helen’s life will be held at a later date after we are out of this pandemic.
