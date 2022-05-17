Helen Louise Marie Kaiser Liebowitz Larkin, of Fleetwood, NC, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.
She is survived by her children, Robin and Daniel Liebowitz; Husband, Denis Larkin; Grandchildren, Alexander Liebowitz, Sophia Liebowitz, Yuriy Sandmeier, Emerson Rhodes, and Riley Mae Rhodes; as well as numerous in-laws, and cousins both in the United States and in Germany where her parents immigrated from and where she maintained close ties throughout the course of her life.
Born September 14, 1938 in New York City from Frieda and Karl Kaiser, she lived in an all-German community first learning English in primary school. Her dreams of becoming a ballerina were put to the side after contracting polio, so after graduating from Southern Seminary College she went to work in the advertising industry. She then married and lived in Westchester County, NY spending her days as a mom, climbing the ranks of the PTA to become both New York State and National PTA presidents where she advocated for legislation on children’s protection and rights, all while running her husband Jonathan Liebowitz’s law practice. After completing her PTA term, Helen then took on a new career venturing out in the real estate world as a broker for Nelson-Vrooman Associates in White Plains, NY. Always open to adventure, after Jonathan passed away in 2001, Helen spent the last almost 20 years living in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina with her new husband Denis Larkin and continued her real estate practice at Regency Properties in West Jefferson, NC becoming involved in the local community.
It’s difficult to know how to describe Helen’s personal qualities, as she was mix of seemingly contradictory things. But these are what made her a truly one-of-kind flower – or perhaps more like the unique seashells she loved to walk along the beach and find. Likely given her modest early beginnings as a single child born into a new immigrant family, she was hard working and at heart very down-to-earth. She’d often be found snipping coupons, seeking out the best sales, and dining on recession-era favorites like pig knuckles, oxtail, and organ meats. On the other hand, this was not to be confused by her sharp mind, eagerness to debate world affairs, and love for the finer things in life like her New York City Ballet tickets, extensive handbag collection, and regular nights out fine dining. She also had a wonderful singing voice, was a great dancer, and well regarded for her cooking skills. What does this all mean about Helen? While she was proud and fiercely independent, she had an incredible ability to relate to all types of people, from all walks of life – to make them feel equal, understood, not judged and welcomed. Welcoming was perhaps one of her most defining qualities– as she was known to always open her home to ALL – be they animals seeking refuge, children needing a roof and someone to talk to, or adults just looking to have fun. For all these qualities, for all that she taught us, and for all that she contributed to the world during the time she was here — we thank her and will miss her greatly!
Private Celebration of Life gatherings are being held in West Jefferson, North Carolina and White Plains, NY where Helen will be laid to rest in keeping with her and the family and the family’s wishes. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to causes that were important to Helen’s life and health including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Women’s Heart Alliance, and the National PTA.
