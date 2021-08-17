JEFFERSON — August in Ashe County brings a wealth of recreational opportunities. For nearly 400 cyclists, it will also mean the 31st annual Blue Ridge Brutal Bike Ride on Saturday, Aug. 21. The ride offers three different lengths of routes that showcase some of Ashe County’s most serene scenery, including over 20 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway. In order to keep this year’s ride safe and successful, officials offer the following recommendations.
Vehicles pose the greatest risk to cyclists on the road, so please show respect and patience for any bicyclers you encounter. The various routes traverse many parts of the county, from the Parkway to Piney Creek, Laurel Springs to Todd, and throughout Jefferson and West Jefferson. In the event that you encounter riders during your commute, please obey all signs and road marshals and please allow adequate space in order to keep all parties safe.
In addition to other traffic on the roads, cyclists may also face danger from aggressive or wild animals along the route. State and county laws prohibit the free roaming of dogs that are aggressive, have the potential to be aggressive, or are a nuisance, and irresponsible pet owners may be liable for fines and legal repercussions. Please ensure that your pets are safely restrained and kept away from roads, and report any risky animal behaviors to Animal Control at (336) 982-4060.
Lastly, please keep in mind that more than $100,000 is spent in local businesses, restaurants, and stores by Brutal riders and their families, augmenting the county’s economy and sales tax revenues. Help keep Ashe County “the coolest corner in North Carolina” by offering riders encouragement, giving them space on the roads and keeping everyone safe to enjoy beautiful Ashe County.
