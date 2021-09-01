Henry Alan Dollar, 54, passed away on August 26, 2021 at his home. Henry was born on December 14, 1966 to the late Henry Dollar and Ola Ann Graham in Ashe County, N.C.
Henry was born and raised in West Jefferson, N.C., and was of the Big Horse Creek community in Lansing. He was an amazing person who was very supportive of his daughter no matter what. He loved cars, especially Chevy Novas, and found his true calling in the early 90's when he began truck driving. Henry was employed by Danny Herman Trucking and his handle was Easy Money, an ode to his last name. Henry will be truly missed, may he rest in peace.
Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Valerie Dollar of Mountain City, TN; sister, Deborah Key of West Jefferson, NC; step-mother, Lucy Dollar of West Jefferson; several nieces and nephews and several special friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. will a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Henry Alan Dollar has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.