BOONE — The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things. One thing that’s still the same? Falling is not a normal part of aging.
High Country Area Agency on Aging, along with Healthy Aging NC and the NC Falls Prevention Coalition, is committed to empowering all older adults in North Carolina to reduce their risk of falls, which are one of the greatest causes of serious injuries and death among people over age 65.
On Sept. 20-24, 2021, High Country is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the NC Falls Prevention Coalition to mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week with a special live Tai Chi Kick-Off event in Wilkesboro.
As part of this national outreach campaign, High Country is holding an event to raise awareness among older adults in our region and state. The event will feature a live Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Workshop, along with the Governor’s Proclamation of Falls Prevention Awareness Week, and additional educational activities. An online falls risk assessment tool is also available at no cost to individuals across the country. Visitors to www.ncoa.org/FallsFreeCheckUp can complete a short, 12-question survey that screens them for the most common falls risk factors.
“This free live event will help our community to experience first-hand the benefits of tai chi in improving balance, strength and flexibility and in reducing stress. It also helps people of all ages stay strong and independent, thereby preventing falls, which is why we want to highlight tai chi during this week,” said Nicole Hiegl, Director, High Country Area Agency on Aging.
￼￼After the Tai Chi Event, you are welcome to attend MerleFest which is America’s Top Roots Based Festival that will have concerts following the Tai Chi event.
You can purchase tickets here: www.merlefest.org
WHAT:
Take Steps for a Falls Free NC
Falls Prevention Awareness Week Kick-off Event
Live Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention Workshop Governor’s Proclamation
WHEN:
Friday, September 17, 2021 10-11:30 am
WHERE:
Carolina West Wireless Community Commons 102 West Main Street
Wilkesboro, NC 28697
Virtual Viewing will be available on The High Country Area Agency on Aging and Healthy Aging NC Facebook Page.
“High Country Area Agency on Aging has a strong history of helping older residents in Western NC and across the state. High Country has led our Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention efforts across the state which have helped thousands of North Carolinians to stay strong and independent,” said [Ellen Bailey, Executive Director, NC Falls Prevention Coalition]. “We’re proud to partner with High Country and to be part of this national education and outreach initiative that is helping millions of older adults age well and stay falls free. We encourage people to attend this live tai chi event and to visit www.ncoa.org/FallsFreeCheckUp for a free assessment. These classes are offered at low or no cost across North Carolina through Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers and we want people to know that this resource is available for their friends and family members. Visit healthyagingnc.com to find a workshop in your area.”
About High Country Area Agency on Aging
The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. Since 1950, our mission has not changed: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. NCOA empowers people with the best
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults, family caregivers and people with disabilities by providing support, education, advocacy and choices throughout their continuum of care.
