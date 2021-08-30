JEFFERSON — Now in its sixth year, the Ashe County Victory Garden — part of the Museum of Ashe County History — is doing its part to preserve the region's unique agricultural heritage.
Maintained by volunteers from the Ashe Extension Master Gardeners program, the garden produces an abundance of crops distinctive to the High County, such as Ashe County pimento peppers, Oxheart tomatoes and Morse's Pole 191 beans for their seeds. Originally planned as part of the museum's World War II exhibit, the garden has, over time, transformed into a tool for educating the public about local plant varieties and how to grow them.
"When we first started growing stuff, we took the crops that came from the garden and took them to the sharing center, squash and things like that, and they were able to use the food," said Bill Naser, victory garden coordinator and local master gardener. "But, it has since evolved into a seed saving garden. We take every bean, we take every seed from the peppers, from the tomatoes, we save them, put them into little envelops and take them to the library and people can come and check them out."
Located on the second floor of the Ashe County Public Library, the Ashe Seed Library allows residents to pick out free, open-pollinated seeds produced locally. The goal of the program is to preserve the seeds, stories, and foodways specific to Ashe County and Western North Carolina through gardening.
"These seeds have stories, they're connected to families in the community that have been saving them for sometimes a 150 years," said Ashe County extension director, Travis Birdsell. "Not only are they part of our living heritage, they're also adapted to our area to grow better here."
The term victory garden comes from the wartime practice of supplementing household rations by growing personal gardens, a practice that started in the early 20th century and saw a boom during World War II. According to the Ashe Victory Garden's outdoor exhibit, victory gardens were responsible for producing 40% of the country's vegetables by 1944.
"They actually started during World War I. The federally government actually handed out seeds to people to get them to grow gardens at their home," Birdsell said. "The whole purpose was to offset the need of the national food supply. So, people could help supply themselves with food, so then more food was available to send off to the troops. That way, every person could engage in supporting the war effort."
Each year, the Ashe Victory Garden slightly changes, seeing new additions to its crop of regional plants. This year, volunteers planted a new pollinator garden who's nectar and pollen producing plants attracts insects such as bees and butterflies. The garden also saw the planting of heirloom seeds gifted to the museum's curator, Dong Long, by the Cherokee nation. The Cherokee seeds — corn, beans and squash — go hand in hand with the museum's newest exhibit, "Real Americans: Native Americans in Ashe County" which details the region's history prior to European settlement.
"The Cherokee Nation has given us, through Don Long, seeds," Naser said. "They keep them seeds to themselves and for them to have given Don the seeds that we have used over here is, well it's what we think of as a honor. We're working really hard to keep that bed looking great."
Known as the three sisters, the crops of corn, beans and squash are a important part of indigenous culture. Volunteers planted the heirloom seeds in the Native American style, with the beans using the cornstalk as a trellis and the squash growing around the corn's base. The beans release beneficial nitrogen back into the soil which fertilizes the corn and squash, while the squash's broad leaves provide shade, which keeps moisture in the ground and stops weed growth. The variety of seeds given to the museum by the Cherokee Nation were those of the colored flour corn, Trail of Tears bean and Georgia Candy Roaster Squash.
Going forward, the master gardeners hope for more of the same success by expanding their work at a slow, steady pace.
"Just small evolutions like the pollinator bed this year, and the Cherokee bed this year," Naser said.
The master gardner volunteers responsible for this year's crop of heirloom vegetables are Peggy Holt-Ward, Linnea Miller, Bill Naser, Beth Lyon-Smith, and Penny Moore, with Travis Birdsell assisting.
For more information about the Ashe County See Library visit arlibrary.libguides.com/acpl-online/seed-library or call (336) 846-2041.
The Ashe County Victory Garden is located behind the Museum of Ashe County History located at 301 E Main Street in Jefferson. The museum's hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.