ASHE COUNTY -- It’s hard to find a better combination than fresh, warm donuts and a cold glass of milk. Two Ashe County businesses have partnered together to make that delicious combo available, giving customers the chance to support two great local businesses.
On March 4, Hole Lotta Doughnuts announced that they would be serving fresh milk, chocolate milk and ice cream from Cheek Farmstead Creamery at all three of their locations in West Jefferson, Boone and Lenoir.
A statement from Hole Lotta Doughnuts said, “we are proud to partner with a local dairy farm that has been in operation since 1911, with the fourth generation of the Cheek family now operating the dairy farm and creamery.”
The family farm started off raising chickens and cattle, but included a dairy operation that began in 1979, started then by Rodney Cheek. In 2016, Rodney and his sons, Trathen and Brandon, opened the creamery to sell milk locally.
Customer requests for Hole Lotta Doughnuts to offer locally sourced milk and ice cream played an important role in the decision to partner with Cheek Farmstead Creamery. Hole Lotta Doughnuts opened its first location in Ashe County in January of 2019 and has since expanded its operation to downtown Boone at 494 W. King Street and also to Lenoir at 308 Morganton Boulevard SW.
