Howard Dean Blackburn, 86, of West Jefferson, North Carolina died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the Hartzog Cemetery by the Rev. Dave Adams with military rites.
For complete obituary information please visit www.badgerfuneralhome.com
