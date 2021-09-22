Ida Inis Farrington Pugh Parsley passed away September 17, 2021 at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, OH.
She was attended by her beloved and dutiful daughter at the time of her death. She was 85 years old.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 12pm at Boone Family Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Graybeal officiating. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11-12pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Inis was born February 9, 1936 in Ashe County, N.C. She was married to her first husband, Albert Dale Pugh, on July 14, 1954. She and Albert had two children, Martha and Terry. They were married for 31 years, until his death in February 11, 1986. She will be laid to rest beside him in Ebenezer Church Cemetery.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always doing acts of service for others. She worked as a waitress in several restaurants, including Bo-jo, Rancho, Myers', and Eldreth's/Ashley's. Her gifts as a care-giver, homemaker, and friend were also valued by several elderly over the years, as she cared for them in their homes and hers, and was a dear companion to them. Her concern for the well-being of everyone around her enabled her to touch many lives beyond her immediate family. When she was young she was a member at Ebeneezer Presbyterian Church. In her later years she rededicated her heart to the Lord and attended Crum Missionary Baptist Church for as long as she was physically able.
Inis was married to Carl Lester Parsley on September 15, 2001. They were married for nearly 17 years, until he passed in August 19, 2018.
She is predeceased by her mother, Bertha Bare Hall; father, Reed Farrington; first husband, Albert D. Pugh; second husband, Carl L. Parsley; brother, Marvin Hall; sister, Winnie F. Viers; 1 niece, Karen Viers Blevins; 2 nephews, Allen Viers, Pete Hall; step-daughter Shirley Baisden; step-son Terry Parsley.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Pugh Greer and husband David; son, Terry Allen Pugh and wife Tiny J.C. Pugh; two granddaughters, Cindy Dyer and husband Jesse, and Amanda Harvey and husband Ryan; eight great-grandchildren; four step-daughters, Lora Campbell and husband Lenny; Phyllis Thompson and husband Greg, Rhonda Preston, and Jennifer Crum, as well as several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law and friend Betty Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, C/O Boone Family Funeral Home, PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or at boonefuneralhome.com
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
