LANSING - The first weekend in June opens with a fun, new event for residents and visitors to enjoy in Lansing. The inaugural Creeper Trail Park Vendor Fest will be Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The vendor fest is sponsored by the Greater Lansing Area Development (GLAD) organization in conjunction with the town of Lansing.
“We were talking as an organization about ways to raise money and we came up with the idea of a festival that involved numerous vendors and had bands playing music all day where someone could come and spend the day. That would be good for the town and for GLAD,” said Sandy Roten, the events coordinator for GLAD.
There will be approximately 25 vendors selling a wide variety of hand-crafted items as well as food, refreshments and music from six local bands.
“All of our craft vendors are from the surrounding areas. We have some from other counties that are coming in but we are going to have a really good variety of vendors. All the bands are from Ashe County or Watauga County. I think it will be a good day for the town and for the Creeper Trail Park. We want to make this a yearly event,” Roten said.
Just a few of the vendor items featured will be handmade quilts, clay and artisan jewelry, crochet, garden art bells, pottery, paintings, candles, hunting knives, leather goods, art gourds, home décor, wooden crafts and wood carvings.
There will also be a rubber duck race organized by the Cowboy Church of Ashe.
The music artists featured for the Creeper Trail Park Vendor Fest this year are Mountain Fellowship, Bryan Osborne & the Ashe Mountain Boys, Middle Fork Quartet, Cloudy & Cool, Surefire and Rock Bottom Bluegrass.
