Mrs. Iva Deane Bowlin Miller, 74, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist-Wilkes Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Millers Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Shannon Critcher officiating. Burial will be in Piney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:15 PM prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Miller was born February 4, 1947 in Wilkes County to Philmore E. and Chessie Mae Miller Bowlin. She was a member of Millers Creek Baptist Church and retired from Lowe’s Companies after 21 years of service.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Jones Miller; and one brother, Gene Bowlin.
She is survived by a daughter; Kim Gambill and husband, Tommy of Millers Creek; a son, Neil Miller and wife, Nina of Ferguson; two sisters, Ella Mae Goforth of Millers Creek, Bertha Grogan and husband, Arvil, of West Jefferson; two brothers, Lloyd Bowlin and wife, Denise and Worth Bowlin all of Millers Creek.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com
