Mrs. Ivalee Greer Vines, 83 of Creston, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
The daughter of the late Elige Greer and Ola Mae Miller Greer. She was born June 5, 1937 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Sutherland Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Lane Main of Yadkinville, North Carolina, Thomas Kevin Main and wife, Teresa Lynn, of Creston and Dennis Hillery Main of Creston; five granddaughters, Angel Norris and husband, Joey, of Creston, Carmella Main of Butler, Tennessee, Tabitha Main of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dana Lee Redmond of Yadkinville and Kathy Main of Winston Salem; five grandsons, Thomas Main of Mountain City, Tennessee, Eric Main of Creston, Jeremiah Main of Creston, James Main of Winston Salem and Waylon Main of Wilkesboro; one brother, Clay Greer and wife, Phyllis, of Boomer; one niece, Mary Ann Keller and husband, Tommy, of Boone. She is also survived by a number of great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dana Main; her second husband, Lester Vines; one brother, Joe Greer; and one sister, Anna Mae Flannery; two nephews, Dana Flannery and Jerry Flannery.
Funeral services for Ivalee Greer Vines will be conducted Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Sutherland Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Greer Family Cemetery. The Reverend Anthony Roark, Reverend Alan Younce and Reverend Rector Henson will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 2:00, at the church, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Vines family at hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
