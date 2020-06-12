Mr. J.C. Winebarger, 86, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday afternoon, June 8, 2020 at NC Baptist Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tommy Wurth and the Rev. Rector Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewis-Sturgill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00pm on Friday; two hours prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Winebarger was born in Ashe County on December 10, 1933 to the late Conley Lee and Alma Nancy Allen Winebarger. He retired as the Janitor from Riverview Elementary School. He was a faithful member of Pine Mountain Baptist Church. J.C. always had a smile on his face and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he will be missed by all.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Enoch Winebarger, Martine Edward Winebarger and Avery Winebarger; a sister, Crissie Lewis; a son-in-law, Randy Barker.
Mr. Winebarger is survived by: his wife, Tressie Lewis Winebarger; two sons, Michael Winebarger (Becky) of Asheville and Jerry Winebarger (Reta) of Lansing; a daughter, Nancy Barker, of Jefferson; two brothers, Roy Lee Winebarger and Marion Winebarger, both of Creston; five grandchildren, Callie Lewis (Dalton), of Jefferson, Luke Barker, of Jefferson, Rachel Winebarger of Asheville, Andrew Winebarger (Emily) of Browns Summit and Sarah Martin (Austin) of Moravian Falls; two great-grandchildren Aina and Rena Martin; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Pine Mountain Baptist Church, c/o Mary Winebarger, 20410 NC Hwy. 88 West, Creston, NC 28615.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
