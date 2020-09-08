J.D. Taylor, 75, of Hudson, went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020. He was born in Ashe County, N.C., on September 17, 1944 to the late James and Floye Taylor.
He is married to Brenda Lee Taylor of the home. They have been married for 50 years. J.D. trusted in Jesus as he personal savior at 12 years old in the chapel of Midway Baptist Church of West Jefferson. He was a faithful member of Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for 57 years and traveled to all of the lower 48 states as well as Canada and Mexico.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, twins Burl and Earl, James (Junior), and Wayne Taylor; sisters, Gladys Woodie, Louise Medley, and Yvonne Burt.
He was a loving father to Dawn (Terry) Blackwood of Mocksville, Donna (Mike) Rogers of Clover, S.C.; Wendy (Emmett) Hall of Lenoir, Jay (Kristin) Taylor of Hudson. He was a devoted grandfather to Tonya, Amanda, Chris, Jessica, Max, Zachary, Shelby, Cory, Cody, Jay Jr., Noah, Hunter, Charis and Emrianna. He was a dedicated great grandfather to Mia, Gardner, Aubreyanna, Bryson, Truett, Linzie and Ryland. Also, too many friends and family members to count.
A Memorial service celebrating J.D.’s life will be held at Poovey’s Chapel Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Nicky Waters officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com
Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Taylor family.
