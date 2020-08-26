Mrs. Jackie Leo Holman Jones, 77, of Warrensville, N.C., passed away Tuesday night, August 18, 2020 at Accordius Health at Wilkesboro.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Shepherd officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born in Ashe County, N.C., on April 25, 1943 to the late James Garfield Holman, Sr., and Ethel Jarvis Holman. She worked as a caregiver for many years. She attended and lead choir for many years at Blackburns Tabernacle Church. Jackie was an excellent cook and she never met a stranger. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt; she will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Jones; a brother, Junior Holman; three sisters, Irene Irelan, Billie Cook and Ulyniss Holman.
Mrs. Jones is survived by a son, James Holman and wife, Betty, of Warrensville; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
You may give the family your condolence at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
