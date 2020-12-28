James Alton Watson, 94, of Jefferson, N.C., died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Known by his siblings as Alton and by others as Jim, he frequently suggested the spelling of his name should be GEM. Always upbeat and ready with a joke, even until the end of his very long battle with cancer, Jim brought smiles and happiness to everyone he met. He was always happy to see you and sad to see you leave.
A private graveside service will be held at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm for family and close friends. The family does ask for you to social distance and to please wear a face covering.
Jim lived in Greensboro from 1968 to 2015. There he raised a family and was active as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and even an occasional stint in the nursery at Gate City Baptist Church. Upon retirement, in 2015, he moved to Jefferson, NC where he joined Midway Baptist Church, and continued to teach Sunday school until this year. Wherever he went, he made close friends; it was his greatest joy. Jim was a Navy veteran, was active in Ham radio, the Optimist Club of Goldsboro and the Shriners where he led the radio corp.
Jim was born May 12, 1926 to Fate and Lizzie Watson of Lucama, NC. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Mitchell Watson; his four children, Jan Hipp and her husband, Guy of Winston-Salem, Pam Watson, of Jefferson, Bill Watson of Wilmington, NC and Jimmy Watson of Greensboro; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Midway Baptist Church, 1670 Mt. Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Ashe County Sharing Center, PO Box 334, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
