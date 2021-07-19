James Davis of Creston, N.C., age 75, passed away on Thursday evening, July 15, 2021 at his home.
James was born on September 14, 1945 to the late William Davis and Dona Osborne Davis.
James was a loving father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather who stood out in the community. James was a preacher since 1978 and was a great example of a Godly man. He enjoyed gardening and cutting wood while his health allowed him. James was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 52 years, Celesta Davis; daughter, Lisa Kimbrough (Curtis); step-son, James Allen; sisters, Dorothy Hart (Carl), Ella May Flannagan (Gene); brothers, William Howard Davis (Karen), Joseph Carl Davis (Patricia); grandchildren, April Hamm (Tony), Ricky Hamm (Meosha), Josh Hamm (Lakeshia), Tiffany Combs; fourteen great grandchildren; special nieces, Linda Shaw, Brenda Dillard; several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family received friends Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Sugar Grove Baptist Church. The funeral serviced Pastors David Greer and Terry Woods officiating. The burial followed at the Roten Cemetery on Roaring Fork Road. Pallbearers: Josh Hamm, Curtis Kimbrough, Zack Blevins, Tony Dobbins, Jason Shaw, and Travis Dillard. Honorary pallbearer: Dustin Greer and Rick Hamm.
At other times, the family will receive friends at the home.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of James Davis has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
