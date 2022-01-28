James Dean Wilcox “Jim,” 73, of Pekin, Illinois, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on January 27, 2022 in Pekin following an eight month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born on August 31, 1948, in West Jefferson, North Carolina, and was the son of Stewart and Juanita (Roten) Wilcox.
He is survived by his son, Jason Wilcox (Allison) of Canton Georgia; one daughter, Marisa (Michael) Patrick, of Social Circle, Georgia; five grandchildren, Isaac Smith of Frederic, Michigan, Jordan Wilcox of Atlanta, GA, Erin Wilcox of Covington, GA, Cyler Wilcox of Forest Park, GA; and Gavin Taylor of Social Circle, GA; one sister, Jelene Cannon and one brother, Roger Wilcox, both of West Jefferson, North Carolina. He was married to Dianne Gresham of Pekin, and she survives. He was preceded in death by a son, Adam Wilcox, his parents, and a brother, Danny Wilcox.
Jim was an electrical engineer graduating from the University of Maryland. He spent his career with Caterpillar, Inc., East Peoria IL; Hercules, Inc., Covington, GA; Millennium Chemical, Baltimore, MD; and Monsanto, Inc., in Davenport, IA. He thoroughly enjoyed his career, as it offered him many unique engineering projects, including a lengthy assignment in London.
He enjoyed a lifelong interest and hobby of collecting and recording music, accumulating thousands of recordings dating back to the 1930’s through current years. After suffering from the serious brain illness of encephalitis in 2001, he was able to focus his recovery on his enjoyment and knowledge of music and computer skills, always loving to “make music for others.”
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel in Jefferson, North Carolina with the Rev. Tommy Graybeal officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 prior to the memorial service at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind, a charity supporting brain tumor research at PO Box 5522, Peoria, IL 61601, or via their website at www.marklinderwalkforthemind.org.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Wilcox's arrangements.
