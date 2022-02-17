Mr. James Herman Patrick, Sr., better known as Herman, 82, of Creston, N.C., passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services were held February 17, 2022 3:00pm at Big Laurel Church of Christ and Christian Union with Rev. Darrell Graybeal, Rev. Johnny Goodman, and Rev. Brian Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The family received friends from 2:00-3:00pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022, one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Mr. Patrick was born in Creston on July 7, 1939 to the late Dee and Juanita Patrick. In addition to his parents, Mr. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Patrick; and his son, James Patrick Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mattie; two daughters, Evelyn Brewer (Cliff) of Creston, Renae Payne (Mike) of Mountain City; son, Kenneth Patrick (Teresa) of West Jefferson; daughter-in-law, Penny Patrick of Creston; seven sisters, Ruth Pennington, Mae Cooper, Louise Cox, Margaret Lyalls, Mary Solona, Shirley Bledsoe, and Marie Dillard (James); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; many nieces and nephews.
Herman was born, raised and worked in Ashe County. He was a carpenter by trade; building businesses, churches, and many houses in Ashe County, but created heirlooms as a hobby. His family will continue to treasure the many beautiful pieces of woodwork that he created for them. Not only did he earn a living with carpentry, but he also farmed for his entire life. He raised beans, tobacco, and cattle on his farm.
Herman’s great love of travel lead him, along with his wife and family, to all fifty states in the travel campers that he built from the frame up. He fulfilled the goal of being able to drive in all fifty states, as well as Mexico and many parts of Canada. No matter where he traveled, Ashe County was always home.
Herman continued to live an active life on his farm until he began losing his sight to macular degeneration and his hearing. He had wonderful stories of his travels, farming, and childhood. His friends and family will forever cherish the memories he shared with us all.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to: Ashe County Rescue Squad, PO Box 639, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or St Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
