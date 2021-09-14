James “Jim” Edward Weaver, 69, of Warrensville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Mr. Weaver was born on August 5, 1952 in Winston-Salem, N.C., to the late James Earl Weaver and Mabel Colleen Taylor Weaver.
Jim was a loving husband, father, poppy, and brother. He was a fun loving person who never met a stranger. Jim loved to catfish, loved to tinker on motorcycles and mowers, and he loved to have gatherings at the river with his family and friends.
Jim was in the Army National Guard from 1971-1977, he retired from Daymark Recovery after 23 years, and then he went on to spend his nights as a guard at Jefferson Landing. He was also a member of Warrensville Baptist Church.
He was highly reguarded in his county, and he will be missed by all who knew him. A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Wednesday, September 8th at 1pm. The service will be held at the Friendly Grove Baptist Church cemetary in Beaver Creek, N.C.
Jim is preceeded in death by his parents, James and Colleen; brother, Joe Weaver; and father-in law, Joe Harrold Eller. Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy Farthing Weaver; two sons, Andrew Weaver and wife, Laura; and Robert Ward and wife, Chelsea; daughter, Amber Luttrell and husband, Glen; grandchildren Tristin Nardi, Alexis Nardi, Bryer Barton Weaver, Micaelyn Ward, and Ava Luttrell. He is also survived by brothers; John Weaver and wife, Kim; Jeff Weaver and wife, Ellen; Jerry Weaver and wife, Pam; mother-in-law, Judy Holler Eller; two brothers-in-law Shaun Farthing and wife, Cindy; and Kevin Eller and wife, Anna; sister-in-law Tina Farthing; six nephews, and four nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
