James Raymond Badger better known as Jim, 71, of West Jefferson, N.C., died on Tuesday morning, February 8, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Badger was born on August 17, 1950 in Ashe County, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Badger, a son, Curtis Badger and a daughter, Angie.
Mr. Badger is survived by his wife, Debbie Johnson Badger; one son, Michael “Shorty” Badger of FL; two daughters, Cora Davis of West Jefferson and Amy Jones of Jefferson; two brothers, Richard Badger of Supply, and Dean Badger of Lansing; one sister, Libby Rudersdorf of West Jefferson; one granddaughter, Marie Jones of Jefferson; and nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Tuckerdale Baptist Church by Minister Danny Miller and Rev. Phil Arnold. Burial will follow in the Zion Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm one hour prior to the service at the church.
Email condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
