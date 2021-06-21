James Ronnie Hartsoe, 73, beloved dad, papaw, brother and friend, passed away at his home in Lansing, North Carolina, on April 30, 2021.
He was born on January 20, 1948 to the late Clyce and Virgie Brooks Hartsoe of Warrensville, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his sisters Mary Alice Robinson of Kinsale, Virginia, and Linda Jane Roark of Warrensville; and his infant son, James Ronnie Hartsoe, Jr.
Ronnie is survived by his son, David and wife Michelle Hartsoe of Lafayette, Georgia, his daughter, Sandra Leigh and husband Christopher Trudell of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Ava and Selena Keys of West Jefferson, siblings (in order of birth), Dare and husband Worth Eldreth of Creston, Carol Lynn Dickson of West Jefferson, Gail Hurley of West Jefferson, Steve and wife Carol Hartsoe of Wilkesboro, Mike Hartsoe of Warrensville, several nieces and nephews, many dear friends; and his special friend, Barbara Elaine Isley.
Ronnie was an avid fisherman, accomplished car trader, collector of antiques, and selfless gardener who showed up at many doors with bags of home grown produce to share with friends and those in need. His generous spirit and willingness to offer a helping hand will be missed by all who knew him.
Heartfelt thanks go out to Thea Ball and the hospice nurses of Medi Health Hospice Care; Ralph and his wife Linda Brooks; Jennifer Richardson; and all the friends and family who visited and showed their love and support during his recent illness.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Rev. Jim Greer and Bill Powers. The family will receive friends following the service.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Hartsoe’s arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.