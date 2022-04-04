James Vonley Wyatt, better known as Jay, 71, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Wyatt was born March 1, 1951 in Ashe County to the late Von Raymond and Ennis Parsons Wyatt. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by half-brother, Gwynn Parsons and brother, Gale Wyatt. He retired from United Chemi-Con after 33 years of service. Jay was active in his church and loved his Restoration Church family. He enjoyed working with heavy equipment and spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm Monday, April 4, 2022 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Roy Putman. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. The family received friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service.
Mr. Wyatt is survived by his wife, Jeanne Bumgarner Wyatt; daughter, Tammy Wyatt of Millers Creek; sister, Winnie Taylor of West Jefferson; half-brother, Blaine Parsons of Meat Camp and sister-in-law, Peggy Wyatt of West Jefferson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to: Restoration Church, PO Box 743, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
