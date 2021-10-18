Janet Brady Pope, 77, of Jefferson, North Carolina, finished her race and heard "Well done thy good and faithful servant.
Welcome Home!" on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 at Wake9 Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Janet was born in Greenville, South Carolina on February 9th, 1944, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Pope; her parents, Leslie L. Brady and Sarah Simpson Brady; a brother, Gary P. Brady.
Growing up in Greenville, South Carolina, Janet met and married her love, "Tommy", on August 28, 1959 when she was 15 years old! They lived and loved together for 61 years! She became a mother (Kathy) for the first time at 16 and again at 17 (Deede). Janet started her service to the Lord as a missionary at age 23. She excelled learning the Spanish language and "stood out" in the crowds that gathered for worship services in Mexico. Her biggest surprise came at age 31 when she had Sheyna!
Janet was an amazing homemaker! Her ability to make something wonderful out of nothing was a God given talent. Janet served on the board of the Brunswick County Republican Party. She was a North Carolina Republican Delegate to the National Republican convention of Houston, Texas in 1992. Janet was an advocate for the Ashe Pregnancy Center and an avid Pro-Lifer.
Janet's greatest achievement was to know Jesus as her personal Savior. She loved the Lord and would tell anyone if you gave her half a minute. She loved to sing and worship the Lord with her whole heart! Her testimony was "Great is His faithfulness!" Janet loved deeply and left an impression on all that knew her. She will be dearly missed this side of heaven, but her family rejoices in the assurance that we will be reunited with our mom and grandma.
She is survived by three daughters: Kathy Stafford (Sam), Deede Hinson (Tom), Sheyna Widener (Jonathan); nine grandchildren: Paige Hinson, Maggie King (Jeremie), Emily Maher (Grant), Hannah Morrison, Katy Campbell (Josh), Aaron Hinson, Steven Hinson, Levi Widener, and Sophie Widener; and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor the life of Janet on November 6th, 2021 at 1:00 pm on "The Pope Porch". Please come dressed in your finest purples and bring your best memories to share!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ashe Pregnancy Care Center at 346 S. Main St. Jefferson, NC 28640
Thomas Family Funeral Service is honored to be serving the Pope Family. If you wish, online tributes may be extended to the family at www.thomasfamilyfs.com
