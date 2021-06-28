Janet Sue Lambert Bell Bowers passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021.
She was born on April 23, 1942 in Jefferson, Ashe County, to Ernest and Bonnie (Blevins) Lambert. Janet was raised in the mountains and later moved to the High Point, Trinity area. She loved to tend to her flower gardens, shop, and cook for her family. She was a proud member of Sophia Baptist Church. She worked as a manager for Pic N Pay Shoes and Shoe Show. Her last job was with McLarty Drug store.
Janet is predeceased in death by her parents, brother, Richard Lambert, sisters, Dorothy Saunders and Elaine Miles, and children, Michael Bell and Richard Bell.
Surviving Janet are her husband, Darrell Bowers, sister, Kathy Idol (Steve), daughters, Debi Bell and Michelle Hogue (Terry), stepdaughter, Debbie Bowers, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Janet loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Her family and friends will find comfort in all of the great memories they shared with Janet.
A visitiation will be held Wednesday, June 30 from 1-2:00pm, followed by a funeral service in the Chapel at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 976 Phillips Avenue, High Point, NC, 27262.
Interment will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC, 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.
