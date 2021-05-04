Mrs. Janie Maye Farmer, 73, of Creston, N.C., passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Farmer, the Rev. Jim Francis and the Rev. Ambrose Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Farmers Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Farmer was born in Ashe County on February 6, 1948 to the late Pauline Maye Clarke. She grew up in Stanley Hollow and loved riding the train to the theater. Janie was a hard worker and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed reading and watching movies. She was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother; she will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilburn (Jim) Farmer; three step sons, Jimmy Ray Farmer, Larry Wayne Farmer and James Randall (Randy) Farmer; a step daughter, Catherine Doty.
Mrs. Farmer is survived by: a son, Jeff Parsons and wife, Pam, of Jefferson; a daughter, sherry Richardson, of Creston; a step son Rev. Danny Farmer and wife, Ann of Creston; a brother, Michael Clarke; two sisters, Linda Clarke and Patricia Clarke, both of South Carolina; sixteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.