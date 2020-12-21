JEFFERSON — Despite the recent leak in the basement of Jefferson Town Hall, the Jefferson Aldermen held a meeting with high spirits on Dec. 21. Sitting around the table, four of the aldermen and town manager, Cathy Howell discussed the upcoming events in Jefferson. With COVID-19 rates on the rise, the county of Ashe is anticipating the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, which is set to come early this week. The county has reported 33 COVID-19 related deaths overall and 13 of those took place at Margate Health and Rehab located in Jefferson. The aldermen discussed the dangers of the virus and the importance of staying safe and healthy during this time.
"The vaccine is set to go to long term nursing facilities, front line EMS, law enforcement and anybody with two or more underlying conditions," said Howell.
The discussion continued on the impacts the virus has had on loved ones and peers. With hopes of the vaccine getting to those in need, many CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are introducing the vaccine to frontline workers and long term health care facilities. 300 doses are being delivered to Ashe County, 100 to Alleghany County and 600 to Watauga County. The aldermen have high hopes for the reduction of cases in Ashe.
In a shift to the recent construction on 221, the aldermen expressed their joys of the increase in economy for the town of Jefferson. However, the 4 lane on 221 will not begin construction in Jefferson until spring of 2021. The law enforcement office has also expressed opinions on the expansion of the road and its effects. Due to high volume calls, the aldermen have conferred about adding help to the office and town of Jefferson. This would allow officers to stay out in the field and focus on patrols around the county.
Alderman Charles Caudill stated, "It would keep our folks out on the road. Plus, it would take care of a lot of problems that we don't need to send an officer out for."
Howell, Caudill, and the fellow aldermen are excited for the town of Jefferson to grow and become a staple in Ashe County.
For more information on the town of Jefferson, contact the Jefferson Town Hall at (336) 846-9368 or visit their location at 302 East Main Street, Jefferson, NC.
