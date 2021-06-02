JEFFERSON — On May 24, the Jefferson Board of Alderman met for its monthly meeting. New business discussed during the meeting included upcoming museum events, the interlocal agreement regarding tax collection and a memorandum of understanding for the expansion of waterline to the Ashe County Airport.
Present during the meeting were Mark Johnston, Charles Caudill, Max Yates, Wes Williams, Cathy Ballou and Daniel McMillan, which was held at Jefferson Town Hall located at 302 East Main Street.
Representing the Museum of Ashe County History was Gary Poe, who personally invited the board of alderman to a event scheduled to take place at the museum on June 11 at 6 p.m. The event will be celebrating the museum’s newest exhibit called “Real Americans: Native Americans in Ashe County.”
The public is invited to come and explore this exhibit, as well as the rest of the museum’s exhibits during this special evening event. Museum Curator Don Long will be providing insight on the exhibit’s artifacts and member’s of the museum’s board will be on hand for questions. For more information about this event contact the Museum of Ashe County History at (336) 846-1904.
The next order of new business included an update by Ashe County Tax Administrator Chris Lambert who provided the alderman insight regarding the town’s agreement for the county to administer billing and collection operations beginning on July 1, 2021.
According to Ashe County Tax Administrator Chris Lambert, this will be the first time the county has collected taxes for any town in Ashe County. Instead of receiving two separate bills for both county and town taxes, Jefferson residents will now receive a single, consolidated bill for their 2021 tax payments. Residents can pay their bill at the Ashe County Courthouse or online at ashecountytax.com/taxes.html#/.
This year the county will also be collecting taxes for the town of Lansing.
The final order of business was discussing the Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of a new eight inch waterline that will expand to the Ashe Country Airport.
The cost of the project will be $748,300 and will be paid for with a grant through the North Carolina Depart of Transportation’s Aviation Devision and met by a 10% match by the county. The obligation of the town of Jefferson will be that upon completion of the project, it will accept the maintenance and ownership responsibilities of the waterline.
The alderman explained that project would be beneficial for the town of Jefferson by allowing the line to expand down Highway 221 to near Family Central located on 626 Ashe Central School Road, and from there to the airport. The memorandum was approved by the board by a vote.
The Jefferson Board of Alderman meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month. For more information contact Jefferson Town Hall at (336) 846-9368.
