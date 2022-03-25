JEFFERSON -- A Jefferson man was arrested on Friday morning after an investigation discovered that a man set fire to his mobile home on Friendship Church Road in Jefferson.
According to Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell, officers responded to a single-wide mobile home that was on fire at 8:03 a.m. Multiple fire departments also responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire. Witnesses reported that a man ran from the premises as the fire began. Three deputies began a search for the suspect and after a short altercation, deputies were able to apprehend the suspect. The suspect did threaten officers with a firearm that he allegedly had in his pocket.
After an investigation, Joshua Brandon Weaver, 37, of Jefferson, was charged with second-degree arson, resist/delay/obstructing a public officer and probation violation. Weaver is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $57,500 secured bond.
Sheriff Howell said on Friday evening that Weaver could be facing additional charges pending further investigation.
