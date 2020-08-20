Mr. Jerry Dean Reeves, 68, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with the Rev. Sherrill Wellborn and the Rev. Tony Finney officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m., until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Burial will be in Lewis Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Reeves was born November 30, 1951 in Ashe County, N.C., to Gwyn Eugene better known as John and Lena Ferne Goforth Reeves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Marie Crane Reeves.
He is survived by a daughter, Angela Reeves Williams and husband, Billy, of Purlear; and three grandchildren, Autumn, Micah, and Noah Williams.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454 Alexandria, VA 22312; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
