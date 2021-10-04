Jerry Lee Rash, 64 of Fleetwood, N.C., died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Jerry was born February 8, 1957 in Ashe County to the late Charles and Marie Snyder Rash. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Diane Rash and Bernice Taylor, five brothers, Paul, J. C., Joe, Buford and Keith Rash and grandchild, Jensen Kingsley.
Jerry was a faithful member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Deep Gap. His many hobbies included fishing, car races and gardening. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mt. Paran Baptist Church by Rev. Rick Cornejo and Rev. Sherrill Welborn. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Sunday, Oct. 3rd at Badger Funeral Home.
Mr. Rash is survived by his wife, Lavila Greene Rash; two daughters, Maria and Michelle Rash both of Fleetwood; two brothers, Bernard and Jeffery Rash both of Todd; three sisters, Betty Rash of Todd, Ruth Day of Boone and Patricia Lindeley of Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Katelyn and Kinsey Rash, Dyanna and Daniel Shatley, Noah Jordan, Tallan Kingsley and Hailey Bennett. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice.
Email condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
