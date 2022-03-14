Jerry Mason Lewis, 78, U.S. Army Veteran of Whiteville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was preceded by his parents, June and Madge Lewis and his wife, Bobbie Singletary Lewis. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Amie Lewis and Gabriel Croy of Mooresville, brother Phil Lewis of Taylorsville, and two sisters, Sandy Houck of Hickory, and Kitty Lawrence and husband Ken of Jefferson.
Jerry was an honest, respectful, and dependable man. He cherished his family and his friends with a heart of gold. Jerry served in the U.S. military during Desert Storm and was a member of the Army Security Agency at the 12th ASA Field Station in Chitose Hokkaido, Japan. After his retirement from the military, he served as the county locksmith for Columbus County and surrounding counties for 20 years. Jerry was a joy to be around, he always had a smile on his face and laughter in his soul. He enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, his wife Bobbie until her death. They often took trips to the beach to get ice cream. You could always find him eating at Dales Seafood, Pizza Inn, or Ivey’s Cafe. He loved to treat others to a meal. Jerry enjoyed a good cold diet Mt. Dew, a Little Debbie cake or an Almond Joy and listening to Andre Rieu on the violin and reading his favorite author Louis L’Amour Western Novels. Jerry knew who he was and was comfortable being who he was. He will be missed by the many who knew him and cherished him.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 2 pm. Services will conclude in the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bladenboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.