For 81 years Joan Bard Lyalls was a resourceful, loving, and generous presence in our lives.
During the last 58 years, she was married to Garland Clarence Lyalls; together they shared a wonderful and enduring love, marriage, and family. Born in Chester County, Pennsylvania on December 23, 1940, Joan went on to fulfill many roles in life such as daughter, sister, wife, mother, career woman, and grandmother.
In addition to being a devoted member of Beaver Creek Christian Church, she was a staunch advocate for literacy, serving as a librarian at many community schools including Ashe Central High School, Fleetwood Elementary, Healing Springs Elementary, Lansing Elementary, Nathan’s Creek Elementary, and finally retired from Mountain View Elementary after 34 years in public education. Joan was a voracious reader whose personal library rivals and possibly surpasses the first Library of Congress. There is not a single room without books in the household.
Joan loved to travel with her family. She and Garland took their family on many journeys across several of the 50 states. Early trips when the family was young included visits to Baton Rouge, LA and a chocolate scented trip to Hershey, PA. Later family trips involved treks to Washington D.C., Chicago, IL, Wisconsin (The Land of Cheese), Disneyworld, FL, Niagara Falls, NY, and the infamous mosquito laden Outer Banks. After retirement she convinced Garland to go on a road trip out west. Memorable stops included Roswell, NM, the Grand Canyon, and famously driving the fifth wheel through downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Their journey of a lifetime included traveling through the barren wilds of Canada up to Alaska and escaping just before the first snow of the season.
Despite all the places she traveled, Joan also enjoyed the simpler pleasures of life such as growing and maintaining roses. An elegant rose, cut from her garden, and placed in a vase endowed the kitchen table with its beauty and fragrance many a summer’s evening. Her favorite place in the whole world was sitting beside Garland on the loveseat and watching the different forms of wildlife that prowled the meadow behind the house. They saw the more frequent birds, deer, raccoons, foxes, coyotes, and even once spied a black bear from their little nook.
Preceded in death by her parents Russell Burton Bard, Sr. and Virginia Dare Phillipps Bard as well as her brother, Russell Burton Bard, Jr., Joan leaves behind many loved ones. She is survived by her faithful husband, Garland Clarence Lyalls, their daughters, Teresa Lynn Lyalls and Jorena Lyalls Sparks, son-in-law, Christopher Sparks, and grandson, Thomas Sparks. Also surviving are her sisters, Betty Garner and Grace Woods, as well as many nieces and nephews. We are profoundly grateful for the time we had with Joan and are better for having known her.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
