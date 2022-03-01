JoAnn (Johnston) Derden, formerly of Fort Worth, passed away in Jefferson, N.C., on February 21, 2022. She was 89.
She was married to Elton Derden for 53 years until his passing in 2006. She was an accomplished pianist who performed, taught piano, and recorded numerous original works. She and Elton followed family to Columbia, S.C., in 1985, to Lenoir, N.C., in 1991, and to Jefferson, N.C., in 1995 where they operated Mountain View Lodge and Cabins for 10 years.
Those preceding her include a grandson, Jeffrey Baldwin. She is survived by her daughter Helen Baldwin (Randy) of Jefferson, N.C.; son, Paul Derden (Jaymie), of Abingdon, VA; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
More info: badgerfuneralhome.com/obituary/JoAnn-Derden
