Mr. John Henry Miller, 72, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Larry Powers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Mr. Miller was born April 14, 1949 in Ashe County to John Gaither and Dollie Spears Miller.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother; Don Miller and two sisters; Faye Miller and Ruby Cleary.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Kay Wyatt Miller of the home; a son, John Junior Miller; a daughter, Mary Kay Miller, both of Fleetwood; three brothers, James Miller and wife, Marlene, of Millers Creek, Dean Miller and wife, Debbie, of Independence, VA, Billy Miller and wife, Brenda, of Millers Creek; seven sisters, Evazelle Elledge, Janet Hayes, JoAnn Hutchinson, Nancy Church, Jennie Warren and husband, Bob, all of Millers Creek, Bonnie Minton and husband, Terry, of Wilkesboro, Virginia Dare Brown and husband, Gene, of North Wilkesboro; several nieces and nephews; and father-in-law, Billy Junior Wyatt of Fleetwood.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.