WEST JEFFERSON — On Sept. 10, Asheville’s Jon Stickley Trio took to the stage of the Ashe County Civic Center for a stunning evening performance presented by the Ashe County Arts Council.
Playing their own unique blend of bluegrass, new grass, classical and gypsy jazz the trio, made up of flatpicking virtuoso Jon Stickey, fiddle player extraordinaire Lyndsay Pruett, and expert drummer Hunter Deacon left audiences in awe during their Ashe County debut.
“It was one of the most fun shows we’ve had in awhile because it was such a beautiful, dark, chill environment where we could really hear every single note that we were playing. So, we could tell that the audience was hearing it too,” said Stickley.
Likewise, Pruett noted that it was great to be playing an indoor venue again after months of outdoor shows.
“I had a great time. It was nice to be back in a theater setting, it’s been a while since we’ve done that and it makes you focus in a different way,” said Pruett. “So, its a unique setting for us to really hone in on what we’re doing.”
The band noted that they’ll be heading north to Virginia for their next performance, before striking out west to Colorado to play a gig with the Steep Canyon Rangers. For more information about the Jon Stickley Trio and their ongoing tour visit www.jonstickley.com/. The group can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/JonStickleyTrio.
The next show hosted by the Ashe County Arts Council will be a performance by old-time duo the Chatham Rabbits. The group is set to perform at the Ashe County Civic Center located at 962 Mt Jefferson Road in West Jefferson on Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased via the Ashe County Arts Council website at ashecountyarts.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.