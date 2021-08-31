Jon Stickley Trio performs at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Jon Stickley Trio — based in Asheville — delivers an inventive approach to bluegrass. Jon Stickley’s trio with violinist Lyndsay Pruett and drummer Patrick Armitage is not a traditional bluegrass group by any means.
The group plays bluegrass, new grass and everything in between, with a touch of blues, gypsy jazz and classical. Largely instrumental, the trio explores the sounds of their instruments to create arrangements that flow freely to the delight of an audience.
To help our patrons to feel safe and healthy the Ashe County Arts Council installed the Phenomenal Aire Cold Plasma Filtration system in both the Ashe Arts Center and the Ashe Civic Center. The system improves air quality, by working to neutralize and remove harmful elements in the indoor air.
The Ashe Civic Center is a county-owned facility and the Arts Council will be following the mask mandate for county facilities requiring face masks for our audience, patrons, volunteers and performers.
The Ashe County Arts Council sponsored concerts include Chatham Rabbit on September 23 and River Whyless on Oct. 1. Mark your calendar for Sept. 25, for the annual fine arts and crafts show Art on the Mountain.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.ashecountyarts.org For more information about concerts and events at the Ashe County Arts Council please email info@ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787.
