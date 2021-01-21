Joseph Stuart Barlow, son of Hal and Marie Barlow passed away on January 18, 2020 at age 80.
He had lived with his son David, of West Jefferson since his stroke in October of 2019. He is survived by his son, David; his daughter, Rebecca Barlow-Potter; her son Madison Potter; David's two daughters, Paula McNeill and Jenny Francis; David's grandchildren, Laken Lyall, Kylie Walker, Brooklin Kahill, and Riley McNeill; David's great granddaughter Bristol Lyall, and Stuart's sister, Karen Barlow-Jordan. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his dog Holly and parrot- roommate Peaches.
Due to Covid-19, viewing and funeral services will not occur at this time, however a Celebration of his Life will be planned for approximately April of 2021.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the organization Tunnel to Towers Foundation that helps support injured or deceased veterans, fire fighters and their surviving families. You can donate @ tunnel2towers.org
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
