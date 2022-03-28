On the morning of March 26, 2022, Josephine Hoosier Pendergrass, 96, passed away at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Ashe County, N.C., the Bina Community on July 11, 1925. She was the 5th of seven children born to Jackson and Phoeba Stringer Hoosier.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jerry; and her husband and sweetheart of 60 years, Earl T. Pendergrass who died on March 26, 2006, all of her siblings and the families beloved canine, Pooh.
She was a most loving daughter, wife and mother. She was a Christian who loved her Lord and Savior, read her Bible daily and prayed for family and friends. Josephine loved the outdoors, watching and feeding the birds, working in her yard, gardening and trying to grow the largest most beautiful geraniums ever. The story goes as some have heard, geraniums so large that people actually had to remove them from her porch. She loved cooking, canning and taking care of her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Carolyn (Johnny) Snyder, Evelyn (Burl) Laws all of Wilkesboro, NC and Barbara (Percy) Eason of Jefferson, NC, several nieces and nephews, special friends, Zola Barker and Pauline Darnell and a church family that adored her and she them.
A funeral service to honor the life of Josephine Hoosier Pendergrass will be held on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at her home church, Divine Hope Baptist Church (where she was the oldest member). She will lie-in-state from 1:00-2:00 prior to the service. Officiating at the service will be the pastor, Rev. David Blevins. Burial will follow in the Scott Blevins Cemetery.
The family respectfully request no food and in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Divine Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 597, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.