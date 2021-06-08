Editors Note: This article contains information from the June 8, 1944, edition of the Skyland Post.
The June 8, 1944, edition of West Jefferson’s Skyland Post brought news that D-Day — codenamed Operation Overlord — was currently taking place in France. The invasion, which had initially began on June 6, was a joint operation between American, Canadian and British troops to liberate Western Europe from the Nazi Germany’s control. It is known as one of the greatest amphibious landing operations in history and was a key point of World War II.
Locally, the Skyland Post reported to Ashe County residents that the Allies had pushed inland both 71/2 miles and 10 miles across a 60-mile battle front along the coastline of Normandy, France. The newspaper also reported that more than 1,000 troop carrier planes including gliders, more than 4,000 ships and thousands of smaller craft had taken part in the invasion, which it referred to as a “great crusade.”
One of the newspaper’s headlines read that “Both Roosevelt and Churchill Say New Invasion Going Well,” but continued by noting that the road to victory would be a tough one. President Roosevelt himself was quoted in the article as saying that “the war was not over by any means” and that “You don’t land on a beach in France and march to Berlin.” The president also warned citizens “against overconfidence which might lead to any let down in production.”
Another article which ran in the June 8, 1944 edition of the Skyland Post stated that both Germany’s former ally, Italy, as well as Russia “Welcomed the News of the Allied Invasion.”
Back home in Ashe County, the newspaper reported that “D-Day was quietly and prayerfully observed in Ashe County with little show of emotion.” Several churches were said to have held special prayer service and group prayers were held in some homes and communities.
It was said that Ashe County residents kept near their radios throughout the day due to the fear of missing information about the historic military operation. But that many residents carried out their daily routines “apparently feeling that D-Day was no day for idling.”
Many church service were held and prayers offered for the “success of the invasion and a early victory.”
The Skyland Post also stated that “Church Bells were rung here on early Tuesday morning to inform those who had not already heard the news.”
At least one Ashe County resident was said to have been killed during fighting around Normandy. Blanco “Coe” Eller had joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and was eventually assigned to the 90th Infantry Division, also known as the “Tough ‘Ombres.”
Elements of the 90th Infantry Division landed on Normandy’s famed Utah Beach on D-Day with the rest of the division joining them soon after. On June 10, 1944 — just four days after the start of the invasion — Eller was killed in action near the town of Chef DuPont, France. He is currently interred at the Calvin Eller Family Cemetery in Ashe County.
Sunday June, 6 marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day. According to the North Carolina State Library System more than 8,500 North Carolinians who served in World War II never returned. Currently listed on the Ashe County Veterans Memorial are the names of 88 Ashe County resident who were killed during World War II. The Ashe County Veterans Memorial can be found in front of the Ashe County Courthouse located at 150 Government Circle in Jefferson.
The Ashe County Public Library and Museum of Ashe County History assisted with this story.
