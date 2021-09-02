Mrs. June Porter Wyatt, 86, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 1, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Richard Baird, The Rev. John Elledge and The Rev. Keith Casey officiating. Burial will follow in the West Jefferson City Cemetery.
The body will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 pm on Saturday; prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Wyatt was born in Ashe County on June 13, 1935 to the late Frank and Zilla DeBord Porter. She worked as a bookstore clerk. June was a loving wife and mother. She took great pride in caring for her family. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Stella DeBord and Peggy Greer; six brothers, Garland Porter, Everette Porter, Jay Porter, Frank Porter, Ed Porter and George Porter.
Mrs. Wyatt is survived by her husband, of 64 years, Arveson Wyatt; a son, Ronnie Wyatt and wife, Carla, of West Jefferson; two daughters Shelby Wyatt of Charlotte and Marina Brannock of Wilkesboro; a half-sister, Willa Gray Mash, of Jefferson; five grandchildren, Ethan Wyatt, Tiffany Hayes and husband, C.J., Daniel Phillips, Amelia Brannock, and Maty Brannock; five great-grandchildren, Malakai Hayes, Lyric Hayes, Elias Hayes, Logan Phillips and Kiera Phillips; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to June’s caregivers, Sharon Jordan and Medi Home Hospice. They are greatly appreciated for their dedicated and helpful care through this most difficult time.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
