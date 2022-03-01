Mr. Junior Dean Barker, 82, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, February 26, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Woods and the Rev. Russell Sheets officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022; two hours prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Barker was born in Ashe County on June 9, 1939 to the late Din and Hattie Brooks Barker. Junior worked as a Parts Manager at Twin City Chevrolet and Superior Pontiac. He was still working at West Jefferson Chevrolet. He always had a smile on his face and spoke to everyone with a Hey Bush or a Hey Flo. He was loved by everyone.
He was an active member at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. In his early years of life, Junior was a great athlete. He enjoyed playing baseball and bowling. He loved hot rods car too.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Darnell Barker on March 2, 2018; a brother, Jerry Barker; two sisters, Maxine Overbay and Ethel Testerman.
Mr. Barker is survived by a step son, Tracy Kilby (Tracy), of Jefferson; a brother, Bobby Barker (Iva), of Darlington, Maryland; three step grandchildren, Tanner Kilby, Taryen Kilby and Karanda Weaver; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests no food or flowers please! Memorials may be made to Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Glendale Springs, NC 28629.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
