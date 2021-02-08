WEST JEFFERSON — In a trailblazing win against the North Wilkes Vikings, the Ashe County JV girl’s basketball team left the court 46-18.
The game began with strong evidence for another Husky win as the Vikings found themselves handing the ball over with simple backcourt calls.
Ashe’s Kirklyn Hudler puts the Huskies on the scoreboard first with an easy two-pointer.
North Wilkes found themselves fumbling with the ball and placing it into the Huskies hands.
Macie Miller often found herself getting fouled by North Wilkes, allowing her team to gain a stronger lead going in to the second half, ending the first 28-9.
The third quarter saw the Vikings stepping up their defensive strategies, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskies continued to increase their lead and gain foul shots.
Intensity grew as the game came to a close and both teams fought for the ball. The Huskies stayed on the foul line as they continued getting fouled, only gaining points against the Vikings.
The girls finally left the court with a 28-point defeat.
