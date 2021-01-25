WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies JV boys basketball team seized an early lead and never looked back in a 52-23 win over the Wilkes Central Eagles
From the opening inbound, the Huskies implemented their offensive game plan to near perfection and continued throughout the course of the first half. The Eagles struggled to take charge of the basketball and keep up as Ashe built a double-digit lead in the second quarter.
Ashe sophomore Wesley Thompson got into a groove of shooting the basketball into the net as he illuminated the scoreboard with 17 points, a team-high for the night, while also pulling down most of the team’s rebounds.
The JV Huskies clutched the velocity of the game by the end of the first half, leading 34-14 after two quarters of play.
Beginning the second half, both teams began to struggle with holding possession of the ball. Ashe’s Grayson Huffman displayed active hands on defense, stealing the ball away from the Eagles repeatedly and initiating turnovers. Wilkes Central brought up their offensive intensity and searched for a way to lessen the difference in scores, but could not gain ground as Ashe continued to maintain an intimidating 41-19 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The hustling Huskies remained steady in the final quarter, never slowing down while continuing their dominance. Ashe freshman Bryce Little used speed to his advantage as he withheld rebounds and quickly made his way onto the home court, gaining points for the team. Wilkes Central played strong defense but found no answer to obtaining the Huskies’ charge as the 29-point win was awarded to Ashe.
The JV boys will return to the court on Jan. 26 when they head to West Wilkes High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
