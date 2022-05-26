Kathy Blevins Holderfield, 68, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away April 4, 2022.
Kathy was born in Jefferson, NC, to the late Thelmus and Kathleen Blevins and always considered herself a mountain girl. Kathy’s love was being with her family, especially outings involving her children and grandchildren.
She met her husband, Tom, in 1975 in Raleigh, NC, while working at Wachovia Bank in computer operations. They married in 1976. They moved to Southern Pines in 1986 to start Pinehurst Toyota where Kathy was Customer Relations Director. She was very active in her community as well as her children’s PTAs and athletic teams. Kathy coached cheerleading squads at Farm Life, New Century Middle, Union Pines HS as well as Pinehurst HS with both HS squads producing several HS All Americans that included daughter Suzanne.
Kathy is survived by Tom Holderfield, her husband of 45+ years; children, Chad Holderfield (Julia), Casey Holderfield (Ashley) Suzanne Strayhorn (Andy) and five beautiful grandchildren George, Harker, Evelyn, Reese and Willow. Also surviving are her sister and best friend, Diane Elliott (Mike); brother, brother-in-law Mike Holderfield (Linden; sister-in-law, Mary Holderfield; six nieces, two nephews and numerous cousins, great nieces/nephews and friends.
Per Kathy’s request, a family service is planned at a later date in Jefferson, NC.
The family expresses their gratitude for the many extensions of condolences, love and appreciation of Kathy.
