Katie Barnett, 74, of Henson Creek Road in Newland, N.C., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
Katie was born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, on September 21, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Arvil and Evelyn Bernice Combs Oxendine. Katie was also preceded in death by her late husband, George Burleson; and brother, Larry Oxendine.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Wesley Barnett of the home; her daughter, Angie Johnson and husband, Chris of Bakersville; her stepson, Stephen Barnett and wife, Jessica of Concord; her stepdaughter, Regina Barnett of Carolina Beach, her granddaughter, Allie Johnson; her step grandsons, Tyler Whisenant and Robbie Barnett; her sisters, Elatia Oxendine of Maiden and Melba Boone of Elk Park; her brother, Bob Oxendine of China Grove; her sisters-in-law, Flora Ann Boone of Newland and Fort Lauderdale, Margaret Sprinkle of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Patty Oxendine of Elk Park and many nieces and nephews.
Katie attended Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, where she enjoyed worshiping our Lord and Savior with her beloved church family. She made many wonderful friends there and greatly cherished their friendship.
Katie retired from Baxter Healthcare after many years of employment. After retirement, Katie, Angie and Allie spent fun filled days together loafing, shopping, and having a wonderful time together. A couple years later, Wes retired from Baxter.
Katie and Wes got to spend many wonderful years together, traveling and spending time at their camper in Pigeon Forge. Katie loved Wes with all her heart and loved spending time with him. Katie and Wes looked forward to going to their camper and spending time with friends. She loved spending time at the pool, planting flowers, sprucing up the patio, and making their home away from home such a beautiful place. Many wonderful nights were spent around the campfire with their special friends. Many fond memories have been made.
Katie was a wonderful person and loved her family and friends greatly. She brought everyone around her such joy, she will forever be missed.
A private graveside service will be held at Yellow Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com, selecting Katie Barnett’s name and then you may sign her guestbook.
Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Barnett and is honored to be serving the Barnett family. Mrs. Barnett’s obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.
