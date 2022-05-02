WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council welcomes Nashville musician and singer Katie Deal to the stage of the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy Katie and her band of an evening of music traditional country music entitled Wildflowers: The Women of Country Music. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 students and are available online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
Katie Deal honors legends such as Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, Crystal Gayle and many more in this evening of country music. Join Katie as she explores the significance of groundbreaking hits like It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels, 9 to 5, Harper Valley PTA and Stand By Your Man. WILDFLOWERS: THE WOMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC celebrates the genre's pioneering women, their musical styles and their personal stories. From Kitty Wells to Shania Twain, this concert delivers a beautiful musical bouquet. Joined by band members Eric Lewis, Jimmy Sullivan and Miles Aubrey, Wildflowers will have the audience singing along.
Katie Deal was country when country wasn’t cool. This singer-songwriter grew up in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains and was raised on the classics. Since leaving home for her first professional gig in Memphis, Tennessee, she has wowed audiences nationally and internationally, most notably for her portrayal of Patsy Cline (two national tours of A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE.) Best known for her authentic country sound, Katie regularly performs in touring concerts honoring the greats: I GOTTA RIGHT TO SING THE BLUES: A SALUTE TO ELLA, JUDY & PATSY; KATIE DEAL IN TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER: A TRIBUTE TO PATSY CLINE; CLASSIC NASHVILLE ROADSHOW WITH JASON PETTY; and her latest, WILDFLOWERS: THE WOMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC. Katie frequently performs as a guest vocalist with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra and can be seen in a coffee shop playing an original acoustic set or in theatrical productions across country.
An accomplished actress, Katie's regional favorites include: KEEP ON THE SUNNY SIDE (Sara Carter), 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Doralee), RING OF FIRE (June Carter), and THE SPITFIRE GRILL (Percy - Ostrander Nominee). She has been featured in two major motion films: LET'S BE COPS and BILLY LYNN'S LONG HALFTIME WALK. Katie was named the 2016 Georgia Country Artist of the Year and the 2016 Atlanta Society of Entertainers Recording Artist of the Year. She is Country Music Hall of Fame honoree and a member of Actors' Equity Association.
To help our patrons feel comfortable the Ashe County Arts Council has installed the Phenomenal Aire Cold Plasma Filtration system in at the Ashe Civic Center. It works to neutralize and remove harmful elements in the indoor air. Masks are optional but encouraged.
Tickets will be available at the door. For more information about this concert or other Arts Council programming please contact us at info@ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
