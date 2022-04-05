Katrina Vannoy Miller of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living Center.
Mrs. Miller was born in Ashe County to the late, Avery Burl “A.B.” and Virginia Osborne Vannoy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Odell Walker, and a sister, Evelyn Vannoy Little Freeman.
Mrs. Miller served Ashe County throughout her life in many different ways. She served as a member of the Appalachian District Health Department Board; was a member of the Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation Board; served on the Ashe County Volunteer Committee; was a proctor for the State Employees’ Credit Union; and was a long standing volunteer at Ashe Memorial Hospital. Additionally, Mrs. Miller was a member of the Board of Directors for the Museum of Ashe County History, serving as Treasurer. In recognition of their faithful service to Ashe County, Katrina and Calvin were recipients of the Cabot Hamilton Community Advocacy Award. Mrs. Miller had many years of experience in finance, having served as Finance Officer for the Ashe County Board of Education and later becoming Assistant Superintendent and then Associate Superintendent for Ashe County Schools. As a lifelong educator, she was active in the creation of the North Carolina Association of School Business Officials (NCASBO) in the 1980s, serving as its President in 1990-91 and receiving the Lou Thompson Outstanding Service Award in 1997. She also served as President of the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials (SASBO) in 1997-98 and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG). Mrs. Miller was on the Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees for many years, serving as Finance Committee Chairperson. She was a devoted and dedicated member of West Jefferson First Baptist Church where she served on numerous committees and always enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dr. Calvin Miller; two daughters, Sandy Gainey of Graham and Kina (C.B.) Jones of Jefferson; step-daughter, Kay (Steve) Burks of Jefferson; grandchildren, Breanne (Devin) Payne of Burlington, Brandon (Kathryn) Garner of Raleigh, Drew (Amy) Jones of Jefferson, Geneva (Kevin) McAbee of Virginia Beach, VA, Chuck Jones of Wellington, FL, and Elizabeth Jones of Raleigh; step-grandchildren, Karli Meagher (Bryan) of Piney Creek, and Christopher Miniclier of Pensacola, FL; great-grandchildren, Avery, Cohen, and Finley Payne, Gunnar Garner, Mila, Ruby, River, and Walker Jones, Gavin and Everly McAbee, and Rebekah Anthony; step-great-grandchild, Mia Meagher; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Katrina will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of West Jefferson by Rev. Kenneth Morris and Rev. Dr. Michael Lea. Face masks are required. Entombment will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum of Prayer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West Jefferson First Baptist Church, PO Box 180 West Jefferson, NC 28640, Museum of Ashe County History, PO Box 1404, Jefferson, NC 28640, or to Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation, 200 Hospital Ave., Jefferson, NC 28640.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Miller’s arrangements.
